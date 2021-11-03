Virginia

After Youngkin Win, Kamala Harris Probably Wishes She Could Take Back What She Said Just Last Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
After Youngkin Win, Kamala Harris Probably Wishes She Could Take Back What She Said Just Last Week

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President Kamala Harris may be regretting her message to Virginia voters last week now that the commonwealth will be governed by a Republican. 

During a campaign event last week with Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in Norfolk, Virginia, Harris told voters that what happens in the commonwealth will be a preview of “how the country will move” as we get closer to the midterm elections. 

“Tuesday will determine whether we turn back the clock on move forward,” she said. “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on."

As Katie reported, Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday. 

"I will tell you somebody high up in McAuliffe’s camp...put it this way to me about an hour ago: 'It's a bloodbath,'" said Larry Sabato on MSNBC. 

Conservatives on Twitter chimed in that for once, she's right.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
It Was a 'Bloodbath' for Democrats Last Night...And the Liberal Media Couldn't Handle It
Matt Vespa
Something Incredible Happened in New Jersey's Third District on Election Night
Leah Barkoukis

State Republicans Just Flipped Their Third Seat of the Year on Tuesday
Leah Barkoukis

LATEST: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'
Katie Pavlich
Another Shocker? Is a Republican Upset Brewing in New Jersey?
Matt Vespa
Attempt to Disband Minneapolis Police Department Fails at Ballot Box
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular