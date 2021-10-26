New Project Veritas Video Exposes What NJ Gov Plans to Impose on State If He Wins Reelection

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is planning to enforce vaccine mandates similar to those in California if he wins re-election next week, Wendy Martinez, a senior adviser for the Democrat told an undercover Project Veritas journalist.

"He's [Murphy] going to do it [vaccine mandates], but he couldn't do it before the elections," she said in Spanish, noting that undecided voters and independents stopped him from announcing mandates sooner. "They're into all the sh*t. My rights, my sh*t."

"They don't care if they kill everybody,” she added.

"Right now it is about [Gov. Murphy] winning [re-election], it will be fine," Martinez noted.

Matthew Urquijo, manager at NJ Forward 2021, which is funded by the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, agreed that Murphy is waiting until after the election to crack down on the state.

“I think so,” he said about whether Murphy would enact a vaccine mandate. “I think the problem is right now because it’s election season, he’s not going to have people say, like, we’re gonna have a mandate now cause, you know, that’s—for some people that’s-=it’s going to piss them off.

“I mean, once, you know, we have a win, he’s like, ‘Alright, guns blazing,’ like, who cares?’” he continued. “I’m in it, let’s do the mandates, let’s do this, X, Y, and Z.”

Why do Democrats always have to lie to voters to get elected? #MurphyMandates pic.twitter.com/xnFnUSxg0y — veritastips@protonmail.com???? (@EricSpracklen) October 26, 2021

Murphy has a six-point lead over GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, 50 percent to 44 percent, among likely voters in the latest Emerson College survey.