New Zealand PM Seems Very Proud of Creating a Two-tier Society

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern proudly admitted that a new system which requires use of vaccine certificates is creating two classes of people in the country.

“So, you’ve basically said, this is gonna be like, well it’s almost like, and you probably don’t see it like this…two different classes of people, if you’re vaccinated or if you’re unvaccinated,” a reporter said to the prime minister. “You have all these rights if you are vaccinated–”

“That it is what it is,” Ardern quickly replied with a smile. “So, yep. Yep.”

The comments come as New Zealand announced a new traffic light system once each District Health Board has reached 90 percent of its population being double vaccinated.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the three stages—red, orange, and green—will require using vaccine certificates “for nearly everything apart from essential retail and service,” such as going to a grocery store.

Meanwhile, in Austria, discussions of new lockdowns are now being considered just for the unvaccinated.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said if the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the ICU reaches 25 percent of total capacity, or 500 patients, "entry into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus," AP reports. If the number goes even higher and one-third of the ICU is filled with Covid-19 patients, the unvaccinated will only be able to leave their homes "for specific reasons."

There are currently 220 Covid-19 patients in the ICU.