California
VIP

Regular Gas in One US Town Hits $7.59 a Gallon

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Regular Gas in One US Town Hits $7.59 a Gallon

Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

As gas prices continue to rise across the United States, President Biden said Thursday during a CNN town hall that he really doesn't "have a near-term answer."

"My guess is, you'll start to see gas prices come down as we get by and going into the winter—I mean, excuse me, into next year, 2022," Biden said. "I don't see anything that's going to happen in the meantime that's going to significantly reduce gas prices." 

The president, who canceled the Keystone XL pipeline his first day in office, mentioned the possibility of going into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We could "take out and probably reduce the price of gas maybe 18 centers or so per gallon, [but] it's still gonna be above three bucks," he added. 

Biden's clueless approach comes as the national average per gallon of regular gasoline reached $3.37 on Friday, according to AAA, compared to $3.19 a month ago and $2.16 a year ago.

The highest recorded average price of regular unleaded gas was in July 2008, at $4.11. 

In one California town, however, regular unleaded gas reached an astonishing $7.59 per gallon on Thursday.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here is Biden’s Schedule for the Weekend
Katie Pavlich

CDC Director Makes a Very Telling Remark About the Definition of Fully Vaccinated
Leah Barkoukis
Biden State Department Admits: We're in Touch with Hundreds of US Citizens Stranded in Afghanistan
Guy Benson
South Carolina General Electric Employees Stage Walkout Over Vaccine Mandate
Spencer Brown
This Is Who Dr. Fauci Blames for the Rise in Deaths Among Adults in the UK
VIP
Julio Rosas
CNN Forced to Fact Check Joe Biden's CNN Town Hall
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular