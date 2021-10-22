Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time After Fatally Shooting Cinematographer in Tragic Accident

Actor Alec Baldwin spoke out Friday about the accidental shooting of his colleagues on the set of “Rust,” which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted. “I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

The tragedy happened after Baldwin fired a prop gun on set, which allegedly contained a live round, according to International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44.

"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza," the union said in an email to members, reports Insider. "Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects, and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet."

That detail remains unconfirmed, however.

It remains unconfirmed if it was a live round or a blank that was fired; a prop masters' union described it on Friday morning as a 'live round' and Baldwin was heard asking people around him why he'd been handed a 'hot gun'. 'In all my years, I’ve never been handed a hot gun,' he was heard saying. A spokesman for both the film production and Baldwin said on Thursday night that it was an accident involving a 'gun loaded with blanks'. It is common on movie sets for actors to use real guns loaded with blanks or dummy bullets to give a more lifelike effect in shooting. But it remains unclear how a blank could have killed Hutchins, or how a live round accidentally ended up in the gun's chamber when Baldwin pulled the trigger. The movie's prop master - who is ordinarily in charge of the weapons - has not yet been named. (Daily Mail)

According to Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department spokesman Juan Rios, the “investigation remains open and active.”

"No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives,” he added.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated.