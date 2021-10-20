New Quinnipiac Survey Is a Disaster For Biden

President Biden entered the White House with an approval rating of 53 percent but since then, and particularly in the last few months, his numbers have been in steady decline.

"Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy earlier this month in a write-up about Biden’s 38 percent approval rating.

Quinnipiac’s most recent survey released Tuesday shows it's only gotten worse, however. Biden's job approval rating among Americans stands at 37 percent. Only 28 percent of independents, meanwhile, approve of the job he's doing.

Brand new poll from Quinnipiac: meltdown among Independents, with Biden approval now with a "2" handle, at only 28% favorable, hat tip to @RyanGirdusky https://t.co/jlQwRpWR1G pic.twitter.com/V3mBTPO2ff — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 19, 2021

NEW Biden Job Approval numbers -->



37% - Approve

52% - Disapprove



?? Among Independent Voters ??

28% - Approve

56% - Disapprove



via Quinnipiachttps://t.co/CjztKjji0I pic.twitter.com/53jALegh28 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 19, 2021

Regarding Biden's favorability, 38 percent gave him positive marks, which has fallen from 49 percent in May.

Former President Donald Trump fared slightly better, with 39 percent of Americans saying they have a favorable opinion of him, which is up from 37 percent who had a positive view of the 45th president in May.

Respondents were more displeased with congressional lawmakers. Only 23 percent of Americans said they approved of the job Republicans are doing while 30 percent said they approved of the job Democrats are doing.

The most pressing issues for Americans are the economy (19 percent), Covid-19 (16 percent), and immigration (14 percent), according to the survey. A majority, 52 percent, also said the U.S. is worse off today than it was a year ago.

The nationwide poll of 1,342 U.S. adults was conducted Oct. 15-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.