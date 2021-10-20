Donald Trump

New Quinnipiac Survey Is a Disaster For Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
New Quinnipiac Survey Is a Disaster For Biden

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden entered the White House with an approval rating of 53 percent but since then, and particularly in the last few months, his numbers have been in steady decline. 

"Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy earlier this month in a write-up about Biden’s 38 percent approval rating. 

Quinnipiac’s most recent survey released Tuesday shows it's only gotten worse, however. Biden's job approval rating among Americans stands at 37 percent. Only 28 percent of independents, meanwhile, approve of the job he's doing.

Regarding Biden's favorability, 38 percent gave him positive marks, which has fallen from 49 percent in May. 

Former President Donald Trump fared slightly better, with 39 percent of Americans saying they have a favorable opinion of him, which is up from 37 percent who had a positive view of the 45th president in May.

Respondents were more displeased with congressional lawmakers. Only 23 percent of Americans said they approved of the job Republicans are doing while 30 percent said they approved of the job Democrats are doing. 

The most pressing issues for Americans are the economy (19 percent), Covid-19 (16 percent), and immigration (14 percent), according to the survey. A majority, 52 percent, also said the U.S. is worse off today than it was a year ago. 

The nationwide poll of 1,342 U.S. adults was conducted Oct. 15-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'We Refuse to Become the Vaccination Police': In-N-Out Tells SF COVID Police to Shove It
Spencer Brown

Cruz Has the Perfect Way to Force Democrats to Care About the Border Crisis
Leah Barkoukis

'We Are Treating Our Kids Like Animals': Rain Forecast Has CA Schools Coming Up With Insane Rules For Eating Lunch
Leah Barkoukis
US Marshals: We're Looking to See If the January 6 Defendants Are Being Deliberately Mistreated
Matt Vespa
Glenn Youngkin Delivers Announcement on Investigating Rape Allegations in School District to Packed Crowds
Rebecca Downs
McAuliffe Shuts Down Interview with Local Reporter: 'You Should've Asked Better Questions'
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular