Mayorkas Announces When Travel Restrictions on Canada, Mexico Borders Will Be Lifted

Beginning in November, travel restrictions at the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will be lifted for fully vaccinated travelers.

The move means the U.S. will now be open to tourists and foreign travelers at land and ferry ports, which have been closed to “nonessential travelers” since March 2020.

Administration officials did not announce an exact date, but indicated the opening would take place in “early November” – likely around the time air travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners will also be lifted. Last month, administration officials said foreigners will need to show proof of their vaccination status prior to boarding a flight as well as a negative Covid-19 test within three days of arriving in the U.S.

…including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings. Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. (2/) — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 13, 2021

We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner. (/end) — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) October 13, 2021

The decision on land borders means that now everyone crossing must be fully vaccinated, including those who were not subject to the ban in the first place.

But the new requirements also indicate that the United States will welcome only visitors who are vaccinated. Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be banned from crossing the borders with Mexico or Canada, officials said. Those who were never banned from traveling across the land borders, including commercial drivers and students, will also need to show proof of vaccination when crossing starting in January — an effort to provide them time to adjust to the new rules, officials said. (The New York Times)

The move was celebrated by politicians and businesses alike, who have noted the economic toll travel restrictions took on local communities.