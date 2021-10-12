Tucker Carlson Exposes Biden Lying About Vax Mandate at Fox News

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson called out President Biden this week for lying to Americans about vaccine mandates at Fox News.

During Monday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host played a clip of the president discussing vaccine requirements at big businesses like Disney and Microsoft. He then claimed Fox News has a mandate as well.

“This I always get a kick out of. Fox News,” he says, laughing. “Fox News requires vaccinations for all their employees. Give me a break. Fox News.”

“To be clear, we just have a show on this channel, that's it, we don't run the company and we would never presume to speak for the company,” Carlson said in response. “But as a factual matter, what Joe Biden just said is completely untrue. It is a lie, period.



“We can say that with authority since we work here,” the host added. “Every day, literally alone among big media outlets, Fox News defends this country's most basic civil liberties, what we used to refer to as the Bill of Rights.



“To the cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him like Susan Rice, that just can't be genuine,” Carlson continued. “They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else. But they are wrong. We are not pretending at all. It's real.”

According to an internal memo, an overwhelming majority of employees at Fox Corporation are vaccinated, The Guardian reported last month, while those who remain unvaccinated or do not want to disclose their vaccine status must submit to daily testing. This is more strict than the mandate on private businesses with more than 100 employees President Biden announced in September, which requires weekly testing for unvaccinated employees, however, it allows the unvaccinated to remain employed. Biden’s mandate on federal employees and federal contractors only allows medical or religious exemptions but no testing option. Private businesses and local and state governments are enforcing similar “no jab, no job” policies as well.