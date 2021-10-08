CNN, CNBC Have Surprisingly Candid Reactions to 'Worst' Jobs Report of Year

There's no sugarcoating the September jobs report. As Spencer noted, nonfarm payrolls only increased by 194,000, falling far below the 500,000 the Dow Jones had estimated. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 4.8 percent.

While Republicans hammered the "disaster" of a report, CNN and CNBC were blunt in their assessments of the latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as well.

The 194,000 jobs are "way less, way less than anybody expected, and less than last month, and the worst of the year," declared CNN's Christine Romans.

She wasn't alone in finding the number surprisingly low. "Whoa" and "that is real low" were the immediate reactions from a CNBC panel Friday morning.

"These are just not the numbers that you need to put people back to work," said the network's Steve Liesman.

Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill also expressed her disappointment with the report, pointing out how "bad" it was for women.

"We have seen again and again and again how bad our jobs numbers are for women," she said. "My gosh, in these last jobs numbers, women actually lost 26,000 jobs in the market."