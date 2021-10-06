NBA Player Opposed to Mandatory Vaccination Finally Got Jab: 'I Guess You Don't Own Your Body'

Golden State Warrior star Andrew Wiggins, who fought against getting the Covid-19 vaccine for as long as he could, finally relented so he could play home games this season.

“I feel like the only option was to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” he told reporters—a position thousands of Americans have been put in, get the jab or lose your job.

“It’s not something I wanted to do, but I was kind of forced to…I guess to do certain stuff, you know, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. You want to work in society today, then I guess they make the rules on what goes in your body and what you do.”

He went on to share concerns about the unknown with the Covid-19 vaccine and how it could affect his body down the road.

“I don’t know what it’s going to do to my body. There’s a lot of stuff. I feel like I could go on for days about why I didn’t want to get it. Most importantly, I don’t know what’s going to happen or what it’s going to do to my body in 10, 15 years, 20 years,” Wiggins said. “What it will do to my kids or my future kids. But I guess it’s something I had to get done.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday that the team is now fully vaccinated.

NBA players Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, and Jonathan Isaac still remain unvaccinated.