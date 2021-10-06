Idaho

Idaho Lt. Gov. Just Issued an Executive Order on Vaccines While Governor Was at Border

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Oct 06, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin took advantage of the time Gov. Brad Little was gone this week at the southern border by trying to pass her own agenda in his absence.

McGeachin, who’s trying to unseat Little in 2022, signed an executive order that bans vaccine mandates and requiring Covid-19 testing in state schools.

In a statement, Little said he did not authorize her to do that.

"I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly elected Governor of Idaho, and I have not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf," he said. "I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return." 

This isn’t the first time McGeachin acted when Little was away. In May, she issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little called the move an “abuse of power” and rescinded the order.

Most Popular