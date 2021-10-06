Idaho Lt. Gov. Just Issued an Executive Order on Vaccines While Governor Was at Border

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin took advantage of the time Gov. Brad Little was gone this week at the southern border by trying to pass her own agenda in his absence.

McGeachin, who’s trying to unseat Little in 2022, signed an executive order that bans vaccine mandates and requiring Covid-19 testing in state schools.

Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021

In a statement, Little said he did not authorize her to do that.

"I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly elected Governor of Idaho, and I have not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf," he said. "I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return."

I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return. pic.twitter.com/iBuQqX1R5i — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 5, 2021

This isn’t the first time McGeachin acted when Little was away. In May, she issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little called the move an “abuse of power” and rescinded the order.

"Taking the earliest opportunity to act solitarily on a highly politicized, polarizing issue without conferring with local jurisdictions, legislators, and the sitting Governor is, simply put, an abuse of power," Little said. "This kind of over-the-top executive action amounts to tyranny – something we all oppose."