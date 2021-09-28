Gov. Hochul Declares Vaccines 'From God,' Wants People to Be Her 'Apostles' by Getting Jab

Pro-abortion New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stood at a Brooklyn pulpit on Sunday and preached to the congregation about how the Covid-19 vaccines “are from God to us" and asked those present to be her “apostles.”

Instead of wearing a cross to deliver her Covid "sermon," Hochul donned a “vaxed” necklace.

“I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what - God did answer our prayers. He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers - he made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you. And I wear my 'vaccinated' necklace all the time to say I'm vaccinated. All of you, yes, I know you're vaccinated, you're the smart ones, but you know there's people out there who aren't listening to God and what God wants. You know who they are,” she said.

“I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other. We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live, I want our kids to be safe when they're in schools, I want to be safe when you go to a doctor's office or to a hospital and are treated by somebody, you don't want to get the virus from them,” Hochul continued.

“You're already sick or you wouldn't be there. We have to solve this, my friends. I need every one of you. I need you to let them know that this is how we can fight this pandemic, come back to normal and then start talking about the real issues that we have to,” she added.

NEW - NY Governor Hochul proclaims, "The vaccine comes from God" and asks those present in the megachurch congregation, "I need you to be my apostles."pic.twitter.com/naPWVWX0nk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2021

Kathy Hochul says she wants people to be her apostles and love one another by taking the COVID-19 vaccine.



In this country, we do not worship the government so I will not be the apostle of a Governor.



Hard to imagine it, but she's as bad as Cuomo, without the groping. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 27, 2021

Hochul has previously dismissed those seeking religious exemptions by pointing to faith leaders.

"I'm not aware of a sanctioned religious exemption from any organized religion," she said during a Sept. 16 press briefing. "In fact, they are encouraging the opposite. Everybody from the pope on down is encouraging people to get vaccinated."

NY Governor Hochul: “There’s no legitimate religious exemption” pic.twitter.com/6CqWgru48G — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 27, 2021

On Monday, Hochul said she was signing an executive order to address a crisis of her own making, calling in the National Guard to hospitals with staffing shortages due to the vaccine mandate. Healthcare workers who refused the jab by the midnight deadline were fired.

As a reader pointed out, Hochul's strategy of calling in medically trained National Guard members is "robbing Peter to pay Paul," since in their civilian life they are already working as doctors or nurses. "If you activate them, you pull them out of one hospital to deploy them to the same hospital or to another one elsewhere in the state. The net gain is going to be very close to zero."

Part of Hochul's plan also includes bringing in "people who've been retired who may have had a license lapse, [and] bring in people from elsewhere."