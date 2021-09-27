'Go F*** Yourself!': Crowd at Queen's University Heckles Hillary Clinton

In 2020, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was named the first female Chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the installation of Clinton was delayed until last Friday.

"Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognized public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland. She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen's on the international stage," Professor Ian Greer, the president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, said in a statement.