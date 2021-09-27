VIP

'Go F*** Yourself!': Crowd at Queen's University Heckles Hillary Clinton

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Go F*** Yourself!': Crowd at Queen's University Heckles Hillary Clinton

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In 2020, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was named the first female Chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the installation of Clinton was delayed until last Friday. 

"Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognized public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland. She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen's on the international stage," Professor Ian Greer, the president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, said in a statement.

"She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen's on the international stage," Greer added.

And while there were cheers and applause for Clinton during her entrance, that wasn't all she was faced with. A group of protesters heckled her, with shouts of "war criminal," "go f**k yourself," and "shame on Queen's."

Clinton seemed completely unfazed in the video and later tweeted about the honor. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fmr Military Officer Coordinating Rescue Efforts: 'Closer to 1,000' US Citizens Still Stranded in Afghanistan
Guy Benson

Biden Slammed for Promising 'Consequences' for Border Patrol Agents in Whip Hoax
Madeline Leesman
CNN Continues to Warn About the Dangers of Bad Poll Numbers for Biden
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Rep. Waters Says Border Patrol Tried to Protect the Border from Haitians Because They Were Black
Julio Rosas
Homicides Spiked at Fastest Rate Ever Recorded in 2020 As Democrats Continue Push to Defund Police
Spencer Brown
Republican Governors Respond to Psaki's Dismissal of GOP Efforts on Border Crisis
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular