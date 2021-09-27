'Go F*** Yourself!': Crowd at Queen's University Heckles Hillary Clinton

In 2020, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was named the first female Chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the installation of Clinton was delayed until last Friday.
"Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognized public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland. She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen's on the international stage," Professor Ian Greer, the president and vice-chancellor of Queen's University, said in a statement.
And while there were cheers and applause for Clinton during her entrance, that wasn't all she was faced with. A group of protesters heckled her, with shouts of "war criminal," "go f**k yourself," and "shame on Queen's."
They won’t be able to walk down the street…— suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 24, 2021
Hillary being booed and called a criminal over and over again outside Queens University. pic.twitter.com/kAF6PHJOY1
Clinton seemed completely unfazed in the video and later tweeted about the honor.
Just call me Madam Chancellor. @qubelfast #LoveQUB— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 25, 2021
Photos: Andrew Towe/Queen’s University pic.twitter.com/xl5AhS2RZ1
It’s official! “I am delighted finally to return to Queen’s as the 11th and first female Chancellor... When I was asked the answer was easy. An emphatic yes!” @HillaryClinton #LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/JWXy8PVVUe— Queen's University Belfast ?? (@QUBelfast) September 24, 2021