Moderna CEO Offers Prediction for When Pandemic Could Be Over

We've heard many predictions over the last 18 months about the coronavirus pandemic, including timetables for when it can officially be considered "over" due to herd immunity from natural infection and widespread vaccination.

Now, the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel has weighed in with his thoughts on when the pandemic will be over on a global level.

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated. Boosters should also be possible to the extent required," Bancel told the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Reuters reports.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious," he continued. "In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital."

Asked if that meant a return to normal in the second half of next year, he said: "As of today, in a year, I assume." Bancel said he expected governments to approve booster shots for people already vaccinated because patients at risk who were vaccinated last autumn "undoubtedly" needed a refresher. Its booster shot had half the dose of the original dose, which meant more of them would be available. "The volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor. With half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the coming year instead of just 2 billion," he said. (Reuters)

Bancel said the company is conducting clinical trials for "Delta-optimized variants," which would be available for booster vaccinations in 2022. They're also testing "Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."