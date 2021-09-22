Group of Republicans File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

A group of House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on Tuesday, pointing to the commander in chief’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, attempt to expand the federal moratorium on evictions, and his handling of the southern border crisis.

Ohio Congressman Bob Gibbs introduced the articles with Reps. Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber signing on as co-sponsors.

The move is symbolic at this point given Democrats hold a majority in the lower chamber but Gibbs said he takes it very seriously.

“It’s clear with Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, the House will not hold President Biden accountable for his egregious violations of his constitutional duties. That shouldn’t stop Republicans from calling them out,” Gibbs said on his Facebook page.

“Between his willful negligence of the border crisis, his intentional actions on the unlawful eviction moratorium, and his shameful conduct in the Afghanistan withdrawal, it’s clear Biden is falling woefully short of his oath of office," he added.

I filed articles of impeachment against @POTUS based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties. There are dynamics in Congress preventing this from being debated. But I could not stand by while Biden commits flagrant & deliberate violations of his oath of office. https://t.co/LQilZulZpO — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) September 22, 2021

It’s clear the President is not up to the job, that his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution. Though Pelosi’s House will not hold @POTUS accountable, it’s incumbent upon House Republicans to call out his egregious violations of his oath of office https://t.co/lrQ3xZ75p3 — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) September 21, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also filed articles of impeachment against Biden, the first time shortly after he took office and the second time last month.