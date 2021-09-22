Joe Biden

Group of Republicans File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Group of Republicans File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

Source: AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

A group of House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on Tuesday, pointing to the commander in chief’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, attempt to expand the federal moratorium on evictions, and his handling of the southern border crisis. 

Ohio Congressman Bob Gibbs introduced the articles with Reps. Andy Biggs, Brian Babin, and Randy Weber signing on as co-sponsors. 

The move is symbolic at this point given Democrats hold a majority in the lower chamber but Gibbs said he takes it very seriously.

“It’s clear with Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, the House will not hold President Biden accountable for his egregious violations of his constitutional duties. That shouldn’t stop Republicans from calling them out,” Gibbs said on his Facebook page.

“Between his willful negligence of the border crisis, his intentional actions on the unlawful eviction moratorium, and his shameful conduct in the Afghanistan withdrawal, it’s clear Biden is falling woefully short of his oath of office," he added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also filed articles of impeachment against Biden, the first time shortly after he took office and the second time last month.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Confirmed: The Obama DOJ Went Rogue to Spy on an Ex-Trump Campaign Official
Matt Vespa
CNN Admits New Poll in Key Battleground State Should 'Terrify' Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs
Friendly Reminder: We’re Going to Run Out of Money in Less Than a Month
Matt Vespa
Why the Cancel Culture Mob Is Targeting a CBS Late Night Host
Matt Vespa
Where Did All of These Haitians Come From and Why Are They at the Border Now?
Julio Rosas
Tim Scott Slams Dems For 'Walking Away' From Police Reform Negotiations
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular