The Onion Accurately Predicts Story About the Taliban

But less than a month later, it looks like The Onion was right. Some fighters are having a hard time adjusting, according to a Washington Post piece that critics say attempts to humanize the terrorists.

The Onion was on it. The Onion: Disappointed Taliban Realizes Taking Over Afghanistan More Fun Than Running It WaPo: After 20 years of waging religious guerrilla warfare, Taliban fighters in Kabul say they miss the battle pic.twitter.com/CLTOJDjKns

Since celebrating the fall of Kabul a month ago, after years of waging a holy war to overthrow the U.S.-backed government, the 250 Taliban fighters under Abdulrahman Nifiz’s command have struggled to adjust to their new day job: the mundane task of securing a city.

“All of my men, they love jihad and fighting,” he said. “So when they came to Kabul they didn’t feel comfortable. There isn’t any fighting here anymore.”