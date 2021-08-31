Taliban

What's So 'Jarring' About Video Showing Taliban Fighters Exploring What US Left Behind at Kabul Airport

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 8:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
What's So 'Jarring' About Video Showing Taliban Fighters Exploring What US Left Behind at Kabul Airport

Source: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

Taliban fighters have been celebrating America’s departure from Afghanistan and were captured on video checking out a previously U.S.-controlled hangar at the Kabul airport to see what was left behind. 

The video, taken by a reporter who stayed behind, is jarring for several reasons—among them is that the fighters are donned in U.S. military gear.

"We're here right now with the Taliban as they enter … what was only minutes ago … an American-controlled portion of the military airport," said Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos. "Now, they've taken over."

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby reportedly said the planes are inoperable.  

Other reporters showed celebratory scenes as well.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Story About Biden Checking His Watch During Dignified Transfer Just Got a Lot Worse
Leah Barkoukis
American Citizens Were 'Left Hanging' in Afghanistan 'Circling Airport Gates'
Katie Pavlich
Another Poll Shows Record Low Approvals for Biden
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Watch: Biden Administration Flip-Flops on Americans Being 'Stranded'
Reagan McCarthy
'Historic Moment': DNC Gaslights Americans on Biden's Afghanistan Failure
Reagan McCarthy

Reporter: If Military Knew Specific Details Ahead of Kabul Attack, Why Were US Troops There? Watch How Kirby Responded.
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular