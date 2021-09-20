Pfizer, BioNTech Deem Vaccine 'Safe' For Kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday “positive topline results” of its Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11.

“In participants 5 to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses,” the companies said.

The data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies soon.

The data summarized from this Phase 2/3 study, which is enrolling children 6 months to 11 years of age, was for 2,268 participants who were 5 to 11 years of age and received a 10 µg dose level in a two-dose regimen. In the trial, the SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibody geometric mean titer (GMT) was 1,197.6 (95% confidence interval [CI, 1106.1, 1296.6]), demonstrating strong immune response in this cohort of children one month after the second dose. This compares well (was non-inferior) to the GMT of 1146.5 (95% CI: 1045.5, 1257.2) from participants ages 16 to 25 years old, used as the control group for this analysis and who were administered a two-dose regimen of 30 µg. Further, the COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age. (Business Wire)

The side effects reported include a "remote chance" of a severe allergic reaction, a "very low" chance of myocarditis and pericarditis, "injection site pain; tiredness; headache; muscle pain; chills; joint pain; fever; injection site swelling; injection site redness; nausea; feeling unwell; swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy); diarrhea; vomiting; arm pain," according to the press release.

“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said the data will be sent to regulatory authorities before winter.

“The safety profile and immunogenicity data in children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated at a lower dose are consistent with those we have observed with our vaccine in other older populations at a higher dose,” he said.