CNN's Lemon: It's Time to Start Shaming Those 'Stupid' Anti-vaxxers

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 9:15 AM
Source: Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

It’s not just President Biden whose patience with the unvaccinated is “wearing thin.” CNN’s Don Lemon was very blunt on Wednesday about the way he wants people to start treating the vaccine hesitant.

“I think we have to stop coddling people when it comes to this and the vaccine saying, 'Oh, you can’t shame them. You can’t call them stupid.' Yes, they are,” he told CNN's Chris Cuomo. “The people who aided and abetted Trump are stupid because they believed his big lie. The people who are not getting vaccines, who are believing the lies on the Internet instead of science, it's time to start shaming them, what else? Or leave them behind. Because they're keeping the majority of Americans behind. 

“You didn’t feel that way about the polio vaccine, you don't think that way about measles, mumps, rubella when it comes to your children,” he continued. “All of a sudden, this vaccine is different? What’s different about it? The only different thing about it is because of your politics today.”

While Lemon believes the unvaccinated are “stupid,” researchers have found that the most educated are among the most vaccine hesitant.

“The largest decrease in hesitancy between January and May by education group was in those with a high school education or less. Hesitancy held constant in the most educated group (those with a Ph.D.); by May Ph.D.’s were the most hesitant group,” researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University found, reported the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

