Kids in One Liberal City Are Being Shot at a Higher Rate Than Children Dying from Covid-19...Across America

Labor Day weekend, as with any holiday weekend, was a bloody one in Chicago. Sixty-three people were shot, including eight kids. Six individuals died, among them was a 4-year-old who was struck with a bullet while inside of a west side apartment.
For perspective on how serious the gun violence problem is in Chicago, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and police data, more youth have been shot in the Windy City in 2021 than have died from Covid-19…across the entire country.
A total of 214 children 17 years old or younger have died of COVID-19 so far this year in the country. Comparatively, Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago earlier this week that 261 children have been shot — 41 of whom have died.
While COVID-19 cases among children increased significantly between August and September, deaths among this group make up 0-0.27% of all COVID-19 deaths in the states reporting data. Seven states reported zero deaths among children, according to the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. (Fox News)
And looking more closely at Illinois, more kids died from fatal gunshot wounds (41) than those who died in the state with Covid-19 (25). As the New York Post points out, the figures for Covid deaths "only means they'd tested positive, not that the coronavirus was the cause of death."
More kids have been Shot in Chicago than died from covid 19 this year.— Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) September 15, 2021
261 vs 216.
Why so little concern? There's no money in SAVING black lives. There's big money in government control and forced vaccinations.
We sacrifice vulnerable kids at the altar of “equity” for predators.— Naninizhoni (@naninizhoni) September 11, 2021
And we sacrifice those very same kids’ educations and future at the altar of COVID PMC safetyism.
Our elite have broken risk calculators, fueled by naïveté, self absorption, and weaponized virtue signaling.
"If you care about America's kids, don't focus on 'protections' like mask mandates, but on the horrors of urban gun crime and the de-policing movement that’s been feeding it," the Post's editors state.