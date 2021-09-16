Kids in One Liberal City Are Being Shot at a Higher Rate Than Children Dying from Covid-19...Across America

Labor Day weekend, as with any holiday weekend, was a bloody one in Chicago. Sixty-three people were shot, including eight kids. Six individuals died, among them was a 4-year-old who was struck with a bullet while inside of a west side apartment.

For perspective on how serious the gun violence problem is in Chicago, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and police data, more youth have been shot in the Windy City in 2021 than have died from Covid-19…across the entire country.