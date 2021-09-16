gun violence
Kids in One Liberal City Are Being Shot at a Higher Rate Than Children Dying from Covid-19...Across America

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Labor Day weekend, as with any holiday weekend, was a bloody one in Chicago. Sixty-three people were shot, including eight kids. Six individuals died, among them was a 4-year-old who was struck with a bullet while inside of a west side apartment. 

For perspective on how serious the gun violence problem is in Chicago, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and police data, more youth have been shot in the Windy City in 2021 than have died from Covid-19…across the entire country. 

A total of 214 children 17 years old or younger have died of COVID-19 so far this year in the country. Comparatively, Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago earlier this week that 261 children have been shot — 41 of whom have died

While COVID-19 cases among children increased significantly between August and September, deaths among this group make up 0-0.27% of all COVID-19 deaths in the states reporting data. Seven states reported zero deaths among children, according to the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. (Fox News)

And looking more closely at Illinois, more kids died from fatal gunshot wounds (41) than those who died in the state with Covid-19 (25). As the New York Post points out, the figures for Covid deaths "only means they'd tested positive, not that the coronavirus was the cause of death." 

"If you care about America's kids, don't focus on 'protections' like mask mandates, but on the horrors of urban gun crime and the de-policing movement that’s been feeding it," the Post's editors state. 

