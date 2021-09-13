Surprise, Surprise: There's an Important Group of People Not Subject to Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Less than a year after pledging to not mandate Covid-19 vaccines, President Biden announced last week that he was doing just that. Federal employees and federal contractors, health care workers, and those working in private companies with over 100 employees are subject to his new rules.

Biden said he was losing patience with the unvaccinated. "Your refusal has cost all of us," he said. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."