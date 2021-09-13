Surprise, Surprise: There's an Important Group of People Not Subject to Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Less than a year after pledging to not mandate Covid-19 vaccines, President Biden announced last week that he was doing just that. Federal employees and federal contractors, health care workers, and those working in private companies with over 100 employees are subject to his new rules.
Biden said he was losing patience with the unvaccinated. "Your refusal has cost all of us," he said. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."
Many noticed that while Biden's order will affect about 100 million Americans, there are some glaring exceptions, like those crossing the border illegally...and members of Congress.
President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandates for federal employees don't apply to members of Congress or those who work for Congress or the federal court system. […]
Biden's order on federal workers applies to employees of the executive branch. The House of Representatives and the Senate belong to the separate legislative branch, and the courts to the judicial branch of the federal government. (Newsweek)
Funny how this works... isnt it?https://t.co/hBVNAjV34o— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 10, 2021
Why is Congress and its staff exempt from the Biden vaccine/testing mandate? Because it's not really about stopping the spread of COVID, that's why.— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 10, 2021
Oh. I see. pic.twitter.com/LeAxNW5xsT— Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) September 12, 2021
Members of Congress, Federal Judges, Staffers Exempt From Vaccine Mandate… so the ruling class is exempt & the plebs have to follow orders or lose their livelihoods.— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 11, 2021
In April, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will not be subject to a vaccine mandate.
"We cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That's just not what we can do. It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn't. I can't go to the Capitol Physician and say, 'Give me the names of people who aren't vaccinated, so I can go encourage them or make it known to others to encourage them to be vaccinated.' So we can't — we can't do that," she said.