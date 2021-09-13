Chris Christie

The One Person Christie Believes Is Responsible for Starting the 'Politicization' of Vaccines

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The One Person Christie Believes Is Responsible for Starting the 'Politicization' of Vaccines

Source: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

While everything about Covid-19 seems to have become politicized, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is placing the blame on one person for politicizing the Covid-19 vaccines: Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a vice presidential debate with former VP Mike Pence, Harris was asked if she’d take a Covid-19 vaccine approved under the Trump administration.

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely,” she said. “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it. I’m not taking it.”

That wasn’t the only time Harris expressed her doubts—during media appearances she said she wouldn’t trust Trump about the reliability of a vaccine.

Harris’s comments “put this in a totally different area that allowed it to be politicized and that politicization is just continuing now,” Christie told ABC’s "This Week."

Pence, who was tapped to lead the coronavirus task force, has insisted that while Operation Warp Speed moved the vaccine rollout along swiftly, safety was not jeopardized. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was interviewed on Fox News’ "Life, Liberty & Levin," told host, Mark Levin, that Harris and other Democrats  need to "stop playing politics with people’s lives by undermining confidence in a safe and effective vaccine."

Pence said Trump has tried to speed up the vaccine through initiatives like Operation Warp Speed, but said no corners have been cut when it comes to safety. He said any vaccine that would be released to the public would be vetted and approved by several agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration.

"So to have Kamala Harris say,  two, three times in a row that she would refuse to take the vaccine that was produced under the Trump administration" is unconscionable, he said. (Fox News)

In announcing sweeping new vaccine mandates last week, President Biden said his "patience is wearing thin" for those Americans who remain unvaccinated. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, Look Who the Biden Administration Wants to Add to the Welfare Rolls
Matt Vespa
This Bipartisan Piece of Legislation Means We're That Much Closer to Defunding Gain of Function Research
Rebecca Downs
NY Hospital to End Baby Deliveries After 30 Staffers Resigned Over Vaccine Mandate
Landon Mion
School Board Member Tries to Use 9/11 Anniversary as Excuse to Focus on Anti-Muslim Discrimination
Rebecca Downs
CNN Poll Thinks It's Found Smoking Gun on How Republicans Feel About Trump Running in 2024, Misses Key Detail
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Tunnel to Towers Concludes Commemoration of 9/11 Anniversary By Remembering 'the Forgotten Ones' of 9/12
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular