Larry Elder

Actress Rose McGowan Blasts Democrats During Campaign Event Supporting Larry Elder

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Actress Rose McGowan Blasts Democrats During Campaign Event Supporting Larry Elder

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Actress Rose McGowan blasted Democrats during an appearance with California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder on Sunday, saying she no longer considered herself one because all the people who have “harassed, stalked, and stolen” from her in Hollywood have been Democrats.

McGowan, who endorsed Elder despite having some different views on certain policies, said the leading GOP challenger is "the better candidate and the better man."

She also spoke about how Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife allegedly tried to stop her from speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

In an interview last week, McGowan described what happened: “So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy.”

A spokesperson for Jennifer Siebel Newsom has denied the allegations, calling them “complete fabrication.” 

"It's disappointing but not surprising to see political opponents launch these false attacks just days before the election. Their limited correspondence has been strictly as fellow survivors of sexual assault and in Jennifer's former capacity leading the Representation Project, an organization that fights limiting gender stereotypes and norms," Siebel Newsom's spokesperson told Insider in a statement.

Elder has said he doesn't know whether McGowan's allegation is true, but he is certain that if the allegation were against his significant other, that the media would be reporting on it nonstop. Instead, there is radio silence.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, Look Who the Biden Administration Wants to Add to the Welfare Rolls
Matt Vespa

The One Person Christie Believes Is Responsible for Starting the 'Politicization' of Vaccines
Leah Barkoukis

Why England Just Took a 'Sharp U-turn' on One Covid Policy
Leah Barkoukis
This Bipartisan Piece of Legislation Means We're That Much Closer to Defunding Gain of Function Research
Rebecca Downs
NY Hospital to End Baby Deliveries After 30 Staffers Resigned Over Vaccine Mandate
Landon Mion
School Board Member Tries to Use 9/11 Anniversary as Excuse to Focus on Anti-Muslim Discrimination
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular