Afghanistan

Senate Democrat 'Furious' at Biden Administration's Delay in Getting Americans Out of Afghanistan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Democrat 'Furious' at Biden Administration's Delay in Getting Americans Out of Afghanistan

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Monday he’s growing increasingly frustrated by the Biden administration’s failure to get the Americans trapped in Afghanistan out.

“I have been deeply frustrated, even furious, at our government’s delay and inaction," the Democratic senator said in a statement.

"There will be plenty of time to seek accountability for the inexcusable bureaucratic red tape that stranded so many of our Afghan allies,” he continued. “For now, my singular focus remains getting these planes in the air and safely to our airbase in Doha, where they have already been cleared to land."

The comments come after Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said Sunday there are six planes at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport waiting to leave but the Taliban is stopping them.

The Texas Republican claimed it’s turning into a “hostage situation” because the Taliban wants “full recognition” from the U.S.

Recommended
Pandemic Idiots And Opportunists
Derek Hunter

Blumenthal is part of an effort to “secure the safe passage of two planes” from the airport, reports The Hill.

“These are Americans citizens and Afghans who risked everything for our country. We cannot leave them behind,” Blumenthal said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Lindsey Graham's Prediction About Afghanistan Stuns Reporter
Leah Barkoukis
NYT Changes Headline on Biden Story After Claiming 'Not Everyone Wants to Hear About Beau'
Leah Barkoukis
CEO 'Stepped Down' from Gaming Company After Voicing Support for Texas's Pro-Life Law
Julio Rosas
Joe Biden Is Not Going to Like College Football's Latest Chant
Matt Vespa

'This Is a Gift to Larry Elder': Top Dem to Campaign With Newsom Ahead of Recall
Leah Barkoukis
Not Shocking: The Taliban Are Hunting Americans Stranded by Biden in Afghanistan
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular