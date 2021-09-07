Senate Democrat 'Furious' at Biden Administration's Delay in Getting Americans Out of Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Monday he’s growing increasingly frustrated by the Biden administration’s failure to get the Americans trapped in Afghanistan out.

“I have been deeply frustrated, even furious, at our government’s delay and inaction," the Democratic senator said in a statement.

"There will be plenty of time to seek accountability for the inexcusable bureaucratic red tape that stranded so many of our Afghan allies,” he continued. “For now, my singular focus remains getting these planes in the air and safely to our airbase in Doha, where they have already been cleared to land."

The comments come after Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said Sunday there are six planes at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport waiting to leave but the Taliban is stopping them.

The Texas Republican claimed it’s turning into a “hostage situation” because the Taliban wants “full recognition” from the U.S.

Blumenthal is part of an effort to “secure the safe passage of two planes” from the airport, reports The Hill.

“These are Americans citizens and Afghans who risked everything for our country. We cannot leave them behind,” Blumenthal said.