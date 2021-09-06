New Photo Supports Claim About the 'Hostage' Situation at Afghanistan Airport

A satellite image has emerged allegedly supporting the claim Rep. Michael McCaul made on Sunday that the Taliban is holding American citizens and Afghan interpreters hostage at the airport.

“Newly released satellite images show six commercial airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan that are not being allowed to depart by the Taliban,” tweeted Politico reporter Daniel Lippman. “American citizens and Afghan interpreters are reportedly waiting to board the flights.”

Newly released satellite images show six commercial airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan that are not being allowed to depart by the Taliban. American citizens and Afghan interpreters are reportedly waiting to board the flights. ??: @Maxar pic.twitter.com/Ov7kB3z5VP — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 5, 2021

According to McCaul, the planes have been sitting at the airport for days even though the State Department has cleared the flights.

"We had six airplanes at the airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now," McCaul, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News.

According to CBS, statements from local NGOs also support that claim.

The group Ascend, an NGO that teaches young women leadership through athletics, told CBS News they have two planes that have been waiting for six days ready to take between 600 and 1200 people — including 19 American citizens and two permanent residents. CBS News has not been able to corroborate those numbers, but three other sources confirmed there are Americans in the area waiting to evacuate through charter flights. The planes are not currently loaded. The passengers are being held nearby, because the Taliban won't let them into the airport, according to a senior congressional source. (CBS)

“We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange,” McCaul said, explaining that they’re seeking “full recognition” from the U.S.