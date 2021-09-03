The 6 Pre-approved Social Justice Messages the NFL Will Allow on Helmets This Season

Following through on its commitment to combat systemic racism, the NFL has announced the pre-approved social justice messages that players will be allowed to wear on the back of their helmets in the 2021 season.

"We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term," Anna Isaacson, the NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.

Players will be able to choose from the following messages for their helmet decal: "End Racism,'' "Stop Hate,'' "It Takes All of Us,'' "Black Lives Matter,'' "Inspire Change'' and "Say Their Stories.''

Additionally, the phrases, “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will appear in the end zones unless another cause, like the Salute to Service game, is being promoted.

The league will also bring back the "Say Their Stories'' initiative and for the first time, each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18. […] This year's "Say Their Stories'' features will again be voiced by NFL players but will evolve to include social justice heroes who have been personally identified by players for their impact in this area, particularly those from their local communities. For the final two weeks of the regular season, all clubs will receive the relevant banners, goal post wraps, stencils, helmet decals and video board graphics. The elements will continue to be featured during playoff games. "That will provide a unified time frame for us to further amplify all of the work that our clubs are doing and that will lead into the playoffs where Inspire Change will continue to take center stage,'' Isaacson said. "The key message for us as the season is starting, we are ramping up again in a big way with our social justice work.'' The league also worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change knit hat that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18 by players, coaches and other personnel to add additional visibility to the cause. The hat will be sold at retail, and 100% of the league's proceeds will be donated to Inspire Change grant recipients. (AP)

In other words, fans hoping to watch football without a side of wokeness are out of luck—again.