There's Been a Media Blackout on One Major Afghanistan Story

Earlier this week, Reuters reported on a bombshell phone call between President Biden and his Afghan counterpart in July, where the commander in chief urged President Ashraf Ghani to focus on the “perception” problem around the world about the Taliban’s strength.

Biden told Ghani “there is a need, whether it is true or not … to project a different picture.” He went so far as to offer aid if Ghani could make this happen.

Conservatives were quick to point out that former President Trump was impeached over a phone call, and this conversation also "sounds like an impeachable phone call."

Wow, the President of the United States had a call with a foreign leader where POTUS asked the leader to lie on his behalf, and promised military assistance if he did as he was told. Do I have that right? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 1, 2021

Perhaps that’s why there has reportedly been a complete media blackout by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

[E]ver since Reuters broke its news on Tuesday, all of the major networks, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, have avoided mentioning the controversial phone call, according to Grabien transcripts. Biden's critics have compared his phone call with Ghani to former President Trump's 2019 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to investigate Biden and his son Hunter. Ultimately, that phone call resulted in Trump's impeachment. The networks are already signaling they're ready to move on from the turmoil in Afghanistan despite the many controversies still plaguing the Biden administration following the military withdrawal including the Biden-Ghani phone call, the hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies who were left stranded, and the growing terror threat from the Taliban-controlled country. (Fox News)

When asked about the controversial call, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she would not “go into the details of a private conversation”—a different opinion than when she was commenting about Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.