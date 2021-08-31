The Story About Biden Checking His Watch During Dignified Transfer Just Got a Lot Worse

President Biden came under fire on Sunday after he was caught checking his watch during the dignified transfer of fallen U.S. service members killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport last week.

But according to two gold star fathers, the president looked at his watch more than one time.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Darin Hoover, father of slain Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, claimed the commander in chief looked at his watch 13 times.

“That didn’t happen just once,” he alleged. “That happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute and he’d look down at his watch. On every last one. All 13—he looked down at his watch.”

Gold star father Mark Schmitz also noticed the frequency with which Biden checked the time.

"I actually leaned into my son's mother's ear and said 'I swear to God, if he checks his watch one more time...' I found it to be the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen,” said the father of slain Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

Shana Chappell, mother of slain Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui, also noted in a Facebook post that she witnessed the president check his watch five times. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts have since been suspended.

