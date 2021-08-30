Afghanistan

CENTCOM Responds After Report Claims US Drone Strike Kills Family With Children

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The U.S. military issued a statement Sunday evening after reports came out that multiple members of a family, including children, were killed in the U.S.’s drone strike in Kabul meant to stop an ISIS-K plot against the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement. “We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport. We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties.”

CNN reported earlier in the day that nine members of a family died in the U.S. drone strike, which targeted a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Six of those family members were children—the youngest was 2.

“It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” the CENTCOM statement added. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life.”

Most Popular