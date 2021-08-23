Joe Biden

Biden Skewered Over Advice to People in Henri's Path

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Hurricane Henri, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, is makings its way up the Northeast, bringing heavy rain, storm surges, power outages, flooding, and high winds to those in its path.

On Sunday evening, President Biden issued a word of warning to those in the affected areas, but rather than focus on practical advice relevant to a storm of this nature, he of course made it all about Covid-19.

“To those in Henri’s path: Don't forget that you may need to seek shelter while we’re still battling COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” he tweeted. “So wear a mask and try to observe social distancing.”

He then added an additional point for all Americans: “And to everyone across the country, don't get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated now.”

