Biden Skewered Over Advice to People in Henri's Path

Hurricane Henri, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression, is makings its way up the Northeast, bringing heavy rain, storm surges, power outages, flooding, and high winds to those in its path.

On Sunday evening, President Biden issued a word of warning to those in the affected areas, but rather than focus on practical advice relevant to a storm of this nature, he of course made it all about Covid-19.

“To those in Henri’s path: Don't forget that you may need to seek shelter while we’re still battling COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” he tweeted. “So wear a mask and try to observe social distancing.”

He then added an additional point for all Americans: “And to everyone across the country, don't get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated now.”

Are you serious. https://t.co/SnUJlqQSqI — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 23, 2021

Wearing a mask and social distancing during a hurricane? Did I really read that? https://t.co/qt8wlJZjvi — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 23, 2021

“You might get hit by a hurricane so make sure you are vaccinated!” https://t.co/oChVG64ty3 — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) August 23, 2021

He’s literally telling people in the path of a massive tropical storm to wear masks and get vaccinated, wtf is wrong with our ruling class https://t.co/JoyI1ZaXYE — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) August 23, 2021

This clown really just told people to make sure they wear their mask when the hurricane hits https://t.co/TfcK7f3LvT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 23, 2021

This is not a parody? https://t.co/eytakiy9Bc — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) August 23, 2021

People in the path of a dangerous storms have more important things to worry about than masks. — Phil Johnson (@CrackBagel) August 23, 2021

Ummm... if you need to seek shelter then seek shelter... you can deal with Covid protocols afterward... masks don't matter if you drown — Amanda Groover (@awgroover13) August 23, 2021

Count the masks here, without a teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/EyD0n2Mr3p — Big Shoots (@hrbekroenick) August 23, 2021