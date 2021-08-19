Thread: Afghan Vet Details 'Nightmare Scenario' at Kabul Airport

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Thread: Afghan Vet Details 'Nightmare Scenario' at Kabul Airport

Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Afghan veteran Matt Zeller, who appeared on MSNBC earlier this week to blast President Biden’s speech about the debacle, detailed in a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday evening just what Americans and Afghan allies are up against in their efforts to get to the Kabul airport, calling it a "suicide mission."

Commenting on Biden’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Zeller said it “boggles my mind as to how they can possibly just now be this concerned,” since his organization and many others have been warning every day since Biden took office.

Importantly, Zeller explains that our NATO allies are conducting much better evacuation operations. The U.S. should take note.

Out of desperation, Zeller is hoping the Twitter thread will somehow reach the president. 

Update from outside Kabul airport Wednesday morning.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'This Can't Be Real': Tom Cotton Reacts to UN Statement to Taliban
Leah Barkoukis
A UNHRC Urgent Session on Afghanistan Has Been Scheduled. The Co-sponsors Are Unbelievable.
Leah Barkoukis
Kentucky Congressman Slams Twitter, WhatsApp for Allowing the Taliban to Use Platforms to Organize Militarily
Madeline Leesman

How the Taliban Reacted to Questions About Female Politicians From Vice News Is What You'd Expect.
Matt Vespa
Wait...That's How Biden Reacted to the Pictures of Afghans Falling From US Planes
Matt Vespa
Serbian President Challenges Twitter to Delete His Account: ‘I Become Another Trump in the World'
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular