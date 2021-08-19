Thread: Afghan Vet Details 'Nightmare Scenario' at Kabul Airport

Afghan veteran Matt Zeller, who appeared on MSNBC earlier this week to blast President Biden’s speech about the debacle, detailed in a lengthy Twitter thread Wednesday evening just what Americans and Afghan allies are up against in their efforts to get to the Kabul airport, calling it a "suicide mission."

Commenting on Biden’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Zeller said it “boggles my mind as to how they can possibly just now be this concerned,” since his organization and many others have been warning every day since Biden took office.

We predicted this. In April I wrote an oped for the military times. The crux of my argument: When collapse occurs in Afghanistan it will happen faster than DC can respond. And that this kind of rescue would necessitate the largest airlift since 1948. https://t.co/VhS2Uesudj — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

There are three layers of security. The outer most is Taliban. The inner most are our forces. And crazy as it may sound, in between them are a thin line of what remains of the Afghan National Security Forces still on duty in Kabul. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

The Taliban have checkpoints everywhere. If they find that you are carrying a passport or English documents or communications of any kind, they immediately confiscate them. Good luck getting the gate through without any documents or phones. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

They are going door to door and searching for our allies. When they find them one of two things happens. To some they say, with a smile on their face, “we’re making a list and when the Americans leave, we’re coming back for you.” — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

We had one ally - a 17 year old kid, taken while out shopping for groceries, because his neighbors had reported to the Taliban that he and his family were leaving for America. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. pic.twitter.com/lMxJkphvzx — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Throngs of people make it impossible to get to the gates of #kabulairport. pic.twitter.com/DRp42KkPSQ — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Even in our last hour, the #interpreters remain on post - we have to take every. single. last. one. of. them. pic.twitter.com/6FqFAV1OOR — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

They are testing us. How we expect anyone to get through this is madness. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Importantly, Zeller explains that our NATO allies are conducting much better evacuation operations. The U.S. should take note.

Others are having their evacuees meet at other locations around Kabul and then finding alternative means to get them to the airport. Both of those options are exponentially more effective and efficient than what we have on the ground right now. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Out of desperation, Zeller is hoping the Twitter thread will somehow reach the president.

Use the might of our forces to create a humanitarian corridor in Kabul - so that people can safely get to the airport without this chaos and constant Taliban interference. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Asking the some 50,000+ Afghan wartime allies & evacuees we are tracking that live outside of Kabul to run the Taliban gauntlet of checkpoints is a suicide mission. — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

We do not want another war. We are not going to remain in #Afghanistan. We just want to take ALL of our people and leave. Get them to agree to those terms. Bring them home. Just get it done. Our people are counting on you. #KeepOurPromise #SaveOurAllies #EvacuateNow #TakeThemAll — Matt Zeller (@mattczeller) August 19, 2021

Update from outside Kabul airport Wednesday morning.