A UNHRC Urgent Session on Afghanistan Has Been Scheduled. The Co-sponsors Are Unbelievable.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

The United Nations Human Rights Council announced Tuesday that it will be holding a special session on Afghanistan next week to discuss “the serious human rights concerns and situation” in the country.

But Hillel Neuer, international lawyer and executive director of UN Watch, noticed something rather disturbing about which countries co-sponsored the session.

“The main co-sponsor of next week’s UNHRC urgent session on the human rights situation in Afghanistan is Pakistan—the Taliban’s top sponsor. That’s like OJ calling an urgent meeting to find the killer. And the other co-sponsor is Afghanistan itself—i.e., the Taliban?” 

Neuer tweeted an image of the announcement, which notes that in order for a special session to be called, one-third of the council’s members must agree. The request on Afghanistan was supported by 29 member states. 

This development comes as the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, boasted this week about how the Security Council issued a "very strongly worded press statement" warning the Taliban to respect human rights and humanitarian law. 

