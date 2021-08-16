Texas Tribune Blasted After Issuing Massive Correction to Story About Kids Hospitalized with Covid

As Americans grow concerned over the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, they're increasingly looking to data to get an idea of how serious the threat is in their local community. While numbers in Florida are high, a recent Centers for Disease Control "mistake" made the case numbers look worse than they really were, which was then parroted by the media. Yes, they fixed it, but most people never see story corrections, which makes the Texas Tribune's error all the more unforgivable.

On Aug. 12, the paper had to issue this whopper of a correction, emphasis mine, to a story about the number of children hospitalized in the state from Covid-19 and RSV.

"An earlier version of this story overstated the number of children who have been hospitalized in Texas recently with COVID-19," the statement reads. "The story said over 5,800 children had been hospitalized during a seven-day period in August, according to the Centers for DIease Control and Prevention. That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In actuality, 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 between July 1 and Aug. 9 of this year."

Only off by 5,017. ????? https://t.co/6bC8laYu1F — For America (@ForAmerica) August 14, 2021

As some pointed out on Twitter, the damage was already done.

Narrative set.

Damage done.

This correction will be ignored. https://t.co/MWc3q4Zqxf — Hondo McClain (@HondoNelson) August 12, 2021

Kinda like the CDC making an “error” of 10,000 cases in Florida. Anyone else seeing a trend here? #FactsNotFear https://t.co/lZHU78mESy — Kelly Victory MD (@DrKellyVictory) August 13, 2021