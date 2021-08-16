Texas
VIP

Texas Tribune Blasted After Issuing Massive Correction to Story About Kids Hospitalized with Covid

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Texas Tribune Blasted After Issuing Massive Correction to Story About Kids Hospitalized with Covid

Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

As Americans grow concerned over the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, they're increasingly looking to data to get an idea of how serious the threat is in their local community. While numbers in Florida are high, a recent Centers for Disease Control "mistake" made the case numbers look worse than they really were, which was then parroted by the media. Yes, they fixed it, but most people never see story corrections, which makes the Texas Tribune's error all the more unforgivable. 

On Aug. 12, the paper had to issue this whopper of a correction, emphasis mine, to a story about the number of children hospitalized in the state from Covid-19 and RSV. 

"An earlier version of this story overstated the number of children who have been hospitalized in Texas recently with COVID-19," the statement reads. "The story said over 5,800 children had been hospitalized during a seven-day period in August, according to the Centers for DIease Control and Prevention. That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In actuality, 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 between July 1 and Aug. 9 of this year." 

As some pointed out on Twitter, the damage was already done.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dems Double Down on Biden Afghanistan Failure With These 'Propaganda' Talking Points
Reagan McCarthy
Did You Catch What's Wrong with Rashida Tlaib's Tweet about Afghanistan and the Taliban?
Matt Vespa
It Sure Looks Like Biden Was Going to Leave an American Behind in Afghanistan
Matt Vespa

Schlichter: 'Where's Joe?'
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Pompeo Weighs in on Biden's 'Weak Leadership' on Afghanistan
Reagan McCarthy
Biden Official Called Out After Absurd Excuse to Claim Why Kabul Evacuation Is Nothing Like Fall of Saigon
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular