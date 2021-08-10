Florida

Florida Department of Health Calls Out CDC For Screwing Up State's Covid Count

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez

The Florida Department of Health called out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for incorrectly combining several days of data into a single day. The result was that news outlets ran with headlines blaring that the Sunshine State had a “record-breaking 28,317 new cases of Covid-19” on Sunday. 

The Department of Health’s Twitter account called out local stories that repeated the incorrect information. 

The Department of Health corrected the record, noting that Sunday's total case count was 15,319. 

Some Democratic state representatives jumped on the story, claiming the Florida Department of Health employees were “apparatchiks” of Gov. DeSantis. 

