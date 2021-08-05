DeSantis Lays Into Biden on Covid Hypocrisy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued to fire back at President Biden on Wednesday after the commander in chief got confrontational with GOP governors over the rise in Covid cases.

"I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way," Biden said Tuesday. "The people are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives."

During a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis shot back, pointing out that perhaps Biden should focus on his job of securing the border before lecturing anyone about Covid.

The Republican governor continued his criticism, pointing out Biden’s hypocrisy during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Wednesday evening.

"This is a guy that ran for president saying he would shut down the virus. He was not going to shut down America or the economy. He would shut down the virus. Yet what is he doing? He is bringing in people from over 100 different countries across the southern border," DeSantis said. "Every variant on this planet – some we don't even know about -- are absolutely coming into our country that way."

DeSantis argued Biden “loses all credibility” on Covid due to his border policies, which now include flying illegal immigrants to states around the country without notifying governors. Florida is reportedly a preferred destination for approximately 70 percent of illegal immigrants.

"They don't tell us. We try to do investigations. Sometimes we have gotten some documents and put 2 and 2 together. They do fly in… unaccompanied minors and a lot of military age males coming through the border," he said. "You have law enforcement there helping Governor Abbott. They said of the illegal border crossers they come in contact with, a majority of them want to end up in Florida. We are working on strategies to be able to deter that."