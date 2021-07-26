Former Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer, who represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017, was assaulted and robbed on Monday in Oakland, California.

According to a statement posted on her Twitter account, the attack took place in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said, adding that the Democrat is “thankful” she "was not seriously injured.”

"The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement about the robbery, which took place at 1:15 p.m.

The attack comes as crime in major cities across the United States has risen, including in Oakland.

Last month, two armed robbers held up a news crew that was conducting an interview with the city’s director of violence prevention.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has described crime in the city as “out of control.”