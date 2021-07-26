Barbara Boxer

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer, who represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 until 2017, was assaulted and robbed on Monday in Oakland, California.

According to a statement posted on her Twitter account, the attack took place in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said, adding that the Democrat is “thankful” she "was not seriously injured.”

"The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle," the Oakland Police Department said in a statement about the robbery, which took place at 1:15 p.m.

The attack comes as crime in major cities across the United States has risen, including in Oakland. 

Last month, two armed robbers held up a news crew that was conducting an interview with the city’s director of violence prevention.  

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has described crime in the city as “out of control.”

