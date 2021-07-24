Socialism

Crenshaw Has the Ultimate Response to Schiff's Dunk on GOP

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Crenshaw Has the Ultimate Response to Schiff's Dunk on GOP

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

California Democrat Adam Schiff took to Twitter Friday to blast the Republican Party, claiming it has become “a shell of its former self.”

“What we see today is a cult of personality beholden to the whims of a disgraced, former president,” said Schiff, who was the lead House impeachment manager in the 2019 impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“Republicans of good conscience — both in power and out — must take their party back,” he continued. “America needs two functional parties.”

To that, Rep. Dan Crenshaw had a wake-up call for the progressive Democrat.

“We ain’t perfect,” acknowledged the Texas Republican, “but your party believes men can be pregnant and ‘real socialism hasn’t been tried.’ So there’s that.”

Touché. 

Others recommended the California Democrat reflect on what's happening in his own party before criticizing the Republican Party. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Rep. Scalise Blasts DOJ for Dropping Investigations into Nursing Home Deaths
Landon Mion
FBI Official Violated Policy, Engaged in Romantic Relationship with Subordinate
Landon Mion
Here's How Much 'Defund the Police' Squad Members Have Spent on Security for Themselves in 2021
Spencer Brown
Burgess Owens Calls Out Stacey Abrams on Rewriting Her Opposition to Voter ID
Katie Pavlich
Get Ready to See More Protests at the Olympics
Rebecca Downs
It's Official: The NSA Unmasked Tucker Carlson
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular