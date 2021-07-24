Crenshaw Has the Ultimate Response to Schiff's Dunk on GOP

California Democrat Adam Schiff took to Twitter Friday to blast the Republican Party, claiming it has become “a shell of its former self.”

“What we see today is a cult of personality beholden to the whims of a disgraced, former president,” said Schiff, who was the lead House impeachment manager in the 2019 impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“Republicans of good conscience — both in power and out — must take their party back,” he continued. “America needs two functional parties.”

The Republican Party is a shell of its former self.



What we see today is a cult of personality beholden to the whims of a disgraced, former president.



Republicans of good conscience — both in power and out — must take their party back.



America needs two functional parties. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 23, 2021

To that, Rep. Dan Crenshaw had a wake-up call for the progressive Democrat.

“We ain’t perfect,” acknowledged the Texas Republican, “but your party believes men can be pregnant and ‘real socialism hasn’t been tried.’ So there’s that.”

We ain’t perfect… but your party believes men can be pregnant and “real socialism hasn’t been tried.” So there’s that. https://t.co/KmlvWhj1my — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 23, 2021

Touché.

Others recommended the California Democrat reflect on what's happening in his own party before criticizing the Republican Party.