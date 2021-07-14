George Floyd

Lightning Destroys George Floyd Mural in Ohio

Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

A mural of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio, came crashing down on Tuesday. 

Witnesses told Toledo Fire and Rescue that they saw lightning strike the building, causing the mural to crumble.

The mural was painted nearly one year to the date of its collapse, in July 2020. Groups have held memorial services for Floyd in front of the mural, including on the one-year anniversary of his death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.

The building itself is structurally sound, according to a City of Toledo building inspector. The building’s owner is working to clean up the bricks and tear down the rest of the mural wall. (ABC 13)

According to ABC 13, the city said they were “heartbroken” over the mural’s collapse and will be working with the arts commission on planning for a new one, perhaps in another location.  

Many Twitter users saw the mural's destruction as a sign, others said lightning was about to be called racist.

Most Popular