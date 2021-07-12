Joe Biden

Fired Trump Appointee Is Defiant After His Termination. Here's What He Plans to Do on Monday.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Fired Trump Appointee Is Defiant After His Termination. Here's What He Plans to Do on Monday.

Source: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Andrew Saul, the Social Security Commissioner President Biden fired on Friday, is vowing to fight his termination given he was appointed to a six-year term by former President Trump in 2019.

“This was the first I or my deputy knew this was coming,” he said, referring to the email he received from the White House Personnel Office on Friday. “It was a bolt of lightning no one expected. And right now it’s left the agency in complete turmoil.”

Saul’s firing came after he refused to resign, though his deputy, David Black, did step down upon the administration’s request. 

“I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security,” he told The Washington Post—adding that he plans to sign into work remotely on Monday.

Saul’s tenure at the SSA, an independent agency, was seen as controversial by Democrats, who took issue with his policies “designed to clamp down on benefits and an uncompromising anti-union stance,” the Post reports. A White House statement listed other problems the Biden administration saw with him.

“Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda,” the statement said.

The White House also defending its right to fire Saul, pointing to “a recent Supreme Court ruling, followed by a Justice Department memo on Thursday affirming the president’s authority ‘to remove the SSA Commissioner at will,’” according to the Post

Senate Republicans blasted Saul’s firing on Twitter. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Obama's Ethics Chief Zeroes In On What Could Be the True Purpose for Hunter Biden's Art Scheme
Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Returns to the CPAC Stage, with Crowds Chanting 'Four More Years'
Rebecca Downs

Twitter Wants You to Think the Major Protests in the Streets of Cuba Right Now Are Over 'Impact of COVID-19'
Rebecca Downs
In the Midst of a Busy Week of Critical Race Theory in the News, Gov. Doug Ducey Outlaws It in His State
Rebecca Downs
WaPo: Calling Food 'Exotic... Reinforces Xenophobia and Racism'
Rebecca Downs
If This Country Wants to Be Better Prepared for the Next Pandemic, There's Something We Really Need to Do
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular