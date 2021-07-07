Joe Biden

White House Dragged for 'Door-to-Door' Vaccination Push

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During remarks at the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a new initiative to get more Americans vaccinated after the administration missed its July 4th goal. 

"Now we need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood and often times, door to doors. Literally, knocking on doors," Biden said. 

The plan isn't going over well. 

