White House Dragged for 'Door-to-Door' Vaccination Push

During remarks at the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a new initiative to get more Americans vaccinated after the administration missed its July 4th goal.

"Now we need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood and often times, door to doors. Literally, knocking on doors," Biden said.

.@JoeBiden confirms he wants to "literally" go "door-to-door" to get people vaccinated.



So.. if a Biden bureaucrat knocks on your door, what do you do? pic.twitter.com/At5zNFUZrB — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 6, 2021

The plan isn't going over well.

Let me guess. Will they also be “registering” voters? It’s a waste of taxpayers dollars to send vaccine cheerleaders to knock on doors. https://t.co/gJdYgXXKVD — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 7, 2021

I really hate slamming doors in people's faces, but this might be fun. https://t.co/iIde6q2gQ3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 7, 2021

If vax evangelists show up at my door, I'm going to put on a pot of coffee and tell them about Jesus. https://t.co/NrHxTsTyu3 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 6, 2021

How about don’t knock on my door.



You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose.



Why is that concept so hard for the left? https://t.co/Fkv3kzNh6S — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 6, 2021