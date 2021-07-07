After Embracing Critical Race Theory, Nation's Largest Teachers Union Scrubs Website

During its annual representative assembly recently, the nation’s largest teachers union voted to promote Critical Race Theory in roughly 14,000 school districts it collaborates with across the country. But following pushback, the agenda item has been scrubbed from the National Education Association’s website.

The NEA stated that it opposed “attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project” and vowed to “share and publicize” “information already available on critical race theory (CRT) — what it is and what it is not.”

The Manhattan Institute's Chris Rufo captured the NEA’s plans for CRT in its entirety.

BREAKING: The nation's largest teachers union has approved a plan to promote critical race theory in all 50 states and 14,000 local school districts.



The argument that "critical race theory isn't in K-12 schools" is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/BMRDoAK0sA — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 3, 2021

But by Tuesday, Heritage Action for America's Jessica Anderson noticed the NEA scrubbed the section from its website.

??BREAKING??



3 days after their annual meeting concludes, @NEAToday, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, scrubs the agenda items announcing their nationwide campaign to push CRT from their website.



Why are they covering up their support for CRT? ?? pic.twitter.com/uWZomRt2dV — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) July 6, 2021

In a separate agenda item, the NEA vowed to go after organizations that opposed CRT, specifically naming the Heritage Foundation.

“NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked,” the item stated. “The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as the Heritage Foundation. We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work."

The union has also approved funding for "increasing the implementation" of CRT in K-12 curricula and for attacking conservative groups who oppose CRT indoctrination.



The teachers union has made critical race theory its #1 priority—and want to implement it nationwide. pic.twitter.com/QaeTBouTf2 — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) July 4, 2021

As Townhall previously reported, Heritage Action has been working hard to stop the implementation of the toxic ideology, as have a number of other organizations, including Parents Defending Education and Parents United America.