'Football Is Gay,' According to New NFL Ad

Basketball, soccer, football, and many other sports used to be apolitical events that Americans of all stars and stripes could enjoy as an escape from politics and form common bonds with others. But those days are gone. Most major league sports have gone woke and have paid the price in viewership for it.

But the NFL doesn't seem to care, as it marches onward in its quest to check every item on its woke list. From protests of the National Anthem to wearing the names of "victims of systemic racism and police brutality" on their helmets, football is now gay (and much more). No, really.

In a new 30-second ad released during "pride" month, the NFL says, "Football is gay. Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone."

The ad concludes with its support of The Trevor Project.

"LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% lower risk of attempting suicide," the spot ends, adding a link to how one can donate.

The video reportedly came in direct response to Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders coming out as gay last week. In that announcement, Nassib said he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, with the NFL matching the donation shortly afterward.

Many on social media wished we could go back to the days where football was just football without a side of virtue signaling.

