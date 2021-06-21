NRCC Touts 'Record-breaking Fundraising Month' For May

The National Republican Congressional Committee is feeling optimistic after the latest figures detailing their May fundraising haul came in.

By raising more than $14 million in May, the NRCC broke fundraising records for the third month in a row, ending May with more than $42.1 million cash on hand. This is "more than double the NRCC’s COH from the same time as last cycle," the NRCC said.

The $14 million total included a transfer of $5 million from the Republican National Committee.

In comparison, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reportedly raised slightly below $10 million for the same month. According to Fox News, "the DCCC edged out the NRCC in April fundraising – $12.2 million to $11.2 million – and reported having $32 million cash on hand with no debt at the beginning of May."

BOOM.



?? @NRCC outraises the @DCCC by $4M in May AND we have $6.1M more cash on hand.



?? $42.1M COH versus $36M COH.



Voters all across the country are giving to ensure House Republicans fire @SpeakerPelosi and stop Democrats' socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/Q9vafPsEwR — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) June 18, 2021

NEWS: We outraised the @dccc in May!



The American people are FIRED UP to take back the house and send @SpeakerPelosi packing! https://t.co/tbo5mOCLN3 — NRCC (@NRCC) June 18, 2021

“Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ socialist agenda. May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer in a statement.

To regain control of the House in 2022, Republicans will need a net gain of five seats.