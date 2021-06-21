NRCC

NRCC Touts 'Record-breaking Fundraising Month' For May

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:02 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The National Republican Congressional Committee is feeling optimistic after the latest figures detailing their May fundraising haul came in.

By raising more than $14 million in May, the NRCC broke fundraising records for the third month in a row, ending May with more than $42.1 million cash on hand. This is "more than double the NRCC’s COH from the same time as last cycle," the NRCC said.

The $14 million total included a transfer of $5 million from the Republican National Committee. 

In comparison, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reportedly raised slightly below $10 million for the same month. According to Fox News, "the DCCC edged out the NRCC in April fundraising – $12.2 million to $11.2 million – and reported having $32 million cash on hand with no debt at the beginning of May."

“Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ socialist agenda. May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer in a statement.

Most Popular