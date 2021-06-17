'Florida Has Your Back': How DeSantis Is Helping Arizona and Texas With Border Crisis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is answering the call for help from his fellow Republican governors in Texas and Arizona, who are struggling with border security issues.

"I’m proud to announce that Florida is stepping up to help the effort and to protect our residents from the harms caused by open borders," DeSantis said on Twitter.

Since mass illegal immigration is a problem that affects all states, DeSantis said Florida will send law enforcement officers to assist.

“We have problems in Florida that are not organic to Florida, that we’ve been forced to deal with over many years but particularly over the last six months, because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border and indeed to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border,” DeSantis said.

"The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe," the governor added. "Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”