Arizona

'Florida Has Your Back': How DeSantis Is Helping Arizona and Texas With Border Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Florida Has Your Back': How DeSantis Is Helping Arizona and Texas With Border Crisis

Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is answering the call for help from his fellow Republican governors in Texas and Arizona, who are struggling with border security issues. 

"I’m proud to announce that Florida is stepping up to help the effort and to protect our residents from the harms caused by open borders," DeSantis said on Twitter.

Since mass illegal immigration is a problem that affects all states, DeSantis said Florida will send law enforcement officers to assist. 

“We have problems in Florida that are not organic to Florida, that we’ve been forced to deal with over many years but particularly over the last six months, because of the failure of the Biden administration to secure our southern border and indeed to really do anything constructive about what is going on in the southern border,” DeSantis said.

"The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe," the governor added. "Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NBC News Fails Miserably in Getting 'It's the Whites Beating Asians' Narrative Going Again
Matt Vespa

Biden Apologizes After Losing It on CNN Reporter
Leah Barkoukis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Put Down Some Serious Cash to Get His State-Funded Border Wall Going
Matt Vespa
Senators Demand DHS Turn Over Details on Biden's Plan to Expand Immigration
Spencer Brown
Did Fauci Commit Perjury?
Matt Vespa
What NBC News Did with Their Story on COVID Delta Variant Is a Classic Burying the Lede Exercise
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular