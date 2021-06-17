Joe Biden

Biden Apologizes After Losing His Temper on CNN Reporter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 7:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden apologized for losing his temper with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a press conference Wednesday after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The reporter asked why the president was “so confident” that Putin “will change his behavior.”

Biden, who was already walking away, turned back and raised a finger as he began to respond.

"I'm not confident he'll change his behavior. What in the hell, what do you do all the time?

"When did I say I was confident?" he continued. "Let's get this straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world. I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating a fact."

"But given his past behavior has not changed, and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, [Putin] denied any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say [Russian dissident] Alexei Navalny's name. So, how does that account to a constructive meeting?" Collins asked.

"If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business," Biden replied, before walking away. 

Biden later apologized as he was on the tarmac getting ready to board Air Force One, saying he owed his “last questioner an apology.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave,” he added. 

Some came to Collins’s defense, but others criticized her for putting words in Biden's mouth. 

Collins said the apology from Biden was “completely unnecessary.”

