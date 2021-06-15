Chuck Schumer

'The Privilege of Being a Democrat': Schumer Immediately Forgiven For Using 'Outdated and Offensive' Word

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer referred to mentally disabled children as “retarded” during a recent podcast interview and rather than drag him through the wringer as they would if a Republican had said it, the media immediately forgave him.

Appearing on the One NYCHA podcast, Schumer used the word “retarded” in making a point about the challenge of overcoming community resistance to housing initiatives meant to serve vulnerable populations.

“When I first was an assemblyman, they wanted to build a congregate living place for retarded children — the whole neighborhood was against it,” Schumer said, referring to the time he spent representing parts of Brooklyn in the New York legislature from 1975 to 1980 prior to serving in Congress.

“These are harmless kids. They just needed some help,” he said, adding that the effort was ultimately successful. “We got it done. Took a while.”

The term is considered outdated and offensive by many, and advocates for people with mental and intellectual disabilities discourage its use. (Politico)

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway said Politico’s reporting on it showed the “privilege of being a Democrat.” 

“Not a slur worthy of cancellation -- just an ‘outmoded word.’ So nice for him!” she added.

Others noticed Politico's generosity, too: 

Schumer later apologized through a spokesperson.  

