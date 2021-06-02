Biden Blasted Over 'Racist' Comment About Black Entrepreneurs

President Biden faced criticism Tuesday over comments he made about black entrepreneurs during a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.

“Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make?” he continued. “And I promise you that’s why I set up this National Small Business Administration that’s much broader because they’re going to get those loans.”

BIDEN: "...young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants..." pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

Biden's remarks drew criticism on Twitter, with many accusing the president of racism.

The President of the United States doesn't think black entrepreneurs have lawyers or accountants, which seems like some of that 'soft bigotry of low expectations' that's the Democrats' favorite kind of racism. https://t.co/ZLxHcSNI2N — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 1, 2021

I’m black and I know exactly where to get lawyers and accountants, you racist. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 1, 2021

Wooooow!!! So not only are we incapable of using the internet...we can't afford nor find lawyers and accountants neither! The mind of a white liberal I swear!! ???? — Tacha B. (@Itsmzchampagne) June 1, 2021

How is this not a racist comment? https://t.co/2rUmDVG0i5 — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 2, 2021

This just in: Young Black entrepreneurs have lawyers and accountants. https://t.co/Iwm3mekGOB — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 2, 2021