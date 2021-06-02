Racism

Biden Blasted Over 'Racist' Comment About Black Entrepreneurs

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2021 7:30 AM
Biden Blasted Over 'Racist' Comment About Black Entrepreneurs

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden faced criticism Tuesday over comments he made about black entrepreneurs during a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. 

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.

“Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make?” he continued. “And I promise you that’s why I set up this National Small Business Administration that’s much broader because they’re going to get those loans.”

Biden's remarks drew criticism on Twitter, with many accusing the president of racism. 

