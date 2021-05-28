Department of Justice

Former NJ Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty to Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Former NJ Mail Carrier Pleads Guilty to Dumping Mail, Including Election Ballots

Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A former U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty to dumping nearly 2,000 pieces of mail during his routes in Orange and West Orange, New Jersey, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Among the discarded mail were 99 general election ballots from the Essex County Board of Elections to West Orange residents.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of desertion of mails.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

Beauchene admitted that on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, 2020, he discarded into dumpsters in North Arlington, New Jersey, and West Orange 1,875 pieces of mail that he was assigned to deliver to postal customers in West Orange and Orange, New Jersey. This mail included 627 pieces of first-class mail, 873 pieces of standard class mail, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education. Law enforcement recovered the mail on Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 5, 2020, and placed it back into the mail stream for delivery. (Department of Justice)

Beauchene faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

According to the prosecutor, there was no evidence Beauchene’s actions were politically motivated. While the former postal service employee’s lawyer agreed, the attorney would not comment further, reports NJ.com.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
With These Numbers, All Trump Has To Do Is Declare His 2024 Run and the GOP Primaries Are Over
Matt Vespa
California to Give Away Over $100 Million to Incentivize Vaccination. Celebrity Chef Has a Better Idea.
Leah Barkoukis
Biden to Conveniently Drop His Massive Budget Right Before the Holiday Weekend
Katie Pavlich
Idaho Lt. Governor Ends Local Mask Mandates While Governor Travels Out Of State
Scott Morefield
BLM Founder with Massive Wealth and Four Homes to Step Down
Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Melts Liberal Media's Hearts With Ice Cream Order
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular