Kudlow: Israel-Gaza Conflict and Hacking of Colonial Pipeline Are 'Absolutely Linked'

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Tuesday argued the crisis in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza and the Russian cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline are "linked" and represent a test to President Joe Biden.

"We’ve had a shooting war in the Middle East, we’ve had a breakdown on the Colonial Pipeline from Russia’s cyber hacking, we’ve had more evidence that overly-generous unemployment benefits are keeping people at home rather than work. We’ve got a big stock market sell-off, and another $350 Biden dole to state and local government unions, and you can’t cut taxes. So, let me just step back for one moment, and review the bidding," he began.

"I’m going to say this: I believe the cyber hacking in the U.S. Southeast is absolutely linked to the Hamas shooting war on Israel. I see it all of one piece, and President Biden is being tested. And so far, he has not shown any strength," Kudlow continued.

While he said his theory may be dismissed as "far-fetched," he went on to offer an explanation.

"As far as Hamas is concerned, Hamas, of course, a terrorist state of Iran. Iran, itself, is a terrorist country. Now, who’s Iran’s biggest backer? You guessed it – Russia. At every turn, Russia makes mischief on behalf of Iran and against the U.S., and Israel, and the Abraham Accords," he said. "By the way, let’s give China some credit too because they are a large financier and oil buyer of Iran."

Kudlow said "rookie presidents" get tested all the time and so far, Biden has shown he’s just "taking the punches."