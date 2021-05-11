Lawmaker Shares 'Heartbreaking Photo' of Five Young Girls Abandoned Near Border

Five young migrant girls were found abandoned near the Rio Grande River by a Texas farmer on Sunday who believes they would have died if he had not come across them.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) shared a photo of the girls, who ranged in age from 11-months-old to 7-years-old.

While the girls, who are from Guatemala and Honduras, did not need medical attention despite being in the extreme heat, they were found hungry, crying, and one was naked. The baby, meanwhile, was too young to even walk.

“Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. @POTUS enough is enough let’s work together solve this crisis," Gonzales tweeted.

Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. ?? @POTUS enough is enough let’s work together solve this crisis. pic.twitter.com/mt5P7ysN9g — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 9, 2021

On Monday, he spoke with Gonzales to explain what happened.

Last night I shared a heartbreaking photo of young children found by a farmer on his land in Quemado. While we thank God they were found alive, these tragic scenes are happening more & more.



Today I visited with him & talked about the border crisis. We need a solution now. pic.twitter.com/Zzvk4UgAGc — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 10, 2021

He said he's been at the farm since 1946 and has never seen a crisis at the border this bad.